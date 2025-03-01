"Uh oh...you okay?" "What the Rock did tonight, you should be really UPSET" - Fans stunned as AEW's Dustin Rhodes angrily reacts after SmackDown

The Rock's segment from last night's WWE SmackDown has been making the rounds on social media. AEW star Dustin Rhodes has seemingly reacted to The Final Boss' comments, which have stunned fans.

Ad

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock made it clear that he wanted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' soul. The story continued on last night's SmackDown, where The Final Boss gave Rhodes his own locker room and gifted him a truck. The Rock also showed Cody a special weight belt with 'Cody's Soul' and Dusty Rhodes's date of passing written on it. AEW star and Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes has also reacted to the segment.

Ad

Trending

On X (formerly known as Twitter), The Natural tweeted an angry emoji, seemingly expressing his displeasure with The Rock's comments. The veteran also made some comments about The Final Boss during the buildup to WrestleMania 40 last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans reacted to Dustin Rhodes' tweet stating he should be upset about The Rock's comments. The fan also said that Tony Khan should've allowed Dustin to have a segment with Cody before he goes face-to-face with The Rock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans also told AEW star Dustin Rhodes to smarten up The American Nightmare and claimed he should be present in WWE for the storyline.

"Smarten your brother up! Save him!" a fan tweeted.

"Is this about Cody? Dustin...you should be there." another fan tweeted.

"You all need to punch that bald freak in the face" a fan tweeted.

Ad

We will have to wait and see if Dustin Rhodes adds more to the storyline through his reactions on social media.

Bully Ray on Cody Rhodes not mentioning AEW star Dustin Rhodes in his promo

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed The Final Boss' offer. The American Nightmare said it was a tough decision for him as it affected his family. Surprisingly, Rhodes mentioned everyone from his family except for AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Ad

In a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said Cody Rhodes could've mentioned Dustin Rhodes as his 'brother.'

"It was more glaring to me that he didn't mention Dustin by name," Bully Ray said. "If that was too much, just say 'my brother,' because you said 'my sister, my nephews.' You mentioned all these other people by relationship title, but you never once said 'my brother,' which to me, it was just glaring. So when you talk about a storyline in the future where maybe Dustin can be involved, well s***, Cody's not even willing to acknowledge him as his brother on television." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

We will have to wait and see if Dustin Rhodes returns to World Wrestling Entertainment after his All Elite Wrestling run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback