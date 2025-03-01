  • home icon
Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes reacts to The Rock's actions on WWE SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 01, 2025 06:08 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes' real-life brother has reacted to The Rock's offer (Image Credits: Dustin Rhodes' Instagram and WWE.com)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faces a major dilemma ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025. His brother and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes has now reacted to The Rock's offer and his latest actions on SmackDown last night.

Last week, The Final Boss returned to SmackDown and made a tempting offer to Cody Rhodes, promising to turn his lifestyle around. He only wanted The American Nightmare to 'sell his soul' and become a corporate champion.

The Rock gave Cody Rhodes one week until the WWE Elimination Chamber to give him an answer.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The People's Champ tried to lure The American Nightmare by giving him a personal locker room with security. He later appeared via satellite to gift him an expensive, personalized Ford F-150 Raptor truck.

The Rock also showed Cody Rhodes a custom-weight belt that said 'Cody’s soul' and had his late father Dusty Rhodes' death date written on it. The Final Boss mentioned that Dusty's passing broke his heart and asked Cody not to break his heart again.

After the show, Dustin Rhodes took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his reaction with an angry emoji.

"🤬" tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Check out his tweet below:

The Rock ended the segment by saying, "You give me soul, and you make me embrace you as my champion. I love you, brother." The Final Boss then went to board the plane as the camera stopped rolling.

Edited by Angana Roy
