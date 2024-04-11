“Uncle Howdy to AEW” - WWE Universe explodes after apparent glitch on Dynamite

The WWE Universe has shared their responses to an apparent production glitch during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Adam Copeland took on Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar won the title last month by defeating Christian Cage in an I Quit match. Since then, he has managed to retain it against former protege Matt Cardona on Collision on March 30.

Penta El Zero Miedo challenged Copeland last week on the Wednesday Night flagship show. The two men squared off in a first-time-ever matchup on Dynamite in Charleston, West Virginia. At one point during the bout, a strange graphic briefly appeared on the broadcast feed.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the inexplicable broadcast botch during AEW Dynamite. Several users immediately invoked WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy, whose potential television return was teased recently on Monday Night RAW.

Fans noted a glitch in the footage during a promo featuring Bronson Reed and a message at the corner of the screen possibly teasing Bray Wyatt's brother's return.

Other users also invoked Pat McAfee, who has frequently used a telestrator to annotate the broadcast footage while calling the action in WWE.

AEW released backstage footage from All In 2023 on Dynamite

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, former AEW World Champion and current WWE star CM Punk heavily criticized his former workplace and All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has seemingly fired back by releasing previously unaired footage of Punk's backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the 2023 pay-per-view, All In.

On April 10, 2024, in an episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks discussed the events that transpired at Wembley Stadium, seemingly to build their upcoming match against FTR for the World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty 2024. The EVPs of All Elite Wrestling addressed the Top Guys and their friendship with Punk and even blamed the backstage fracas for their loss to FTR at All In 2023.

The Bucks also discussed Perry amid speculations that The Scapegoat may be on his way back on AEW programming. The footage itself showed Punk speaking with the former Jungle Boy in the backstage area. The Second-City Saint was clearly seen as the aggressor, pushing Perry and trying to choke him out.

Talent and officials present in the area, including Samoa Joe, HOOK, Chris Hero, and Jerry Lynn, broke up the brawl.

It remains to be seen whether The Young Bucks defeat FTR to become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynasty later this month.

