Major update on former WWE champion's return following RAW after WrestleMania XL - Reports

WWE delivered an action-packed episode of RAW following WrestleMania XL. The show was full of surprises, and likely teased the return of a former WWE champion to weekly television.

Fans have been waiting to see the late Bray Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas, return to the ring for some time. Bo played the Uncle Howdy character and accompanied his brother when they returned to WWE in 2022.

During the Bray Wyatt documentary, Bo Dallas spoke of the need to create something big that would make his brother proud. There was a tease at the end of the documentary hinting at Bo’s return to the ring.

Certain aspects of the latest edition of RAW further fueled this rumor. Fans in attendance got some hints regarding the return to the arena. During Bronson Reed’s RAW promo, there was a status pattern along with a "hello" in the bottom corner of the screen.

Last week, Fightful Select reported that Bo Dallas was planning for a WWE comeback. It's reported that Dallas has been under contract since 2022. However, it’s unclear when he will show up and whether the recent happenings are related to his upcoming character.

Bo Dallas has played a few interesting characters in WWE

Bo Dallas became an NXT Champion in his early days on the developmental brand for his character work. His Bo-Lieve character helped him get over with a certain fraction of the crowd.

Later on, he teamed up with The Miz and worked as his associate. That pairing also helped him get over on the main roster even though he picked up many losses.

Finally, the Uncle Howdy character, alongside his brother, worked well on television. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year, and the story could not move ahead and reach its conclusion.

It’s unclear what version of Bo Dallas fans will be getting soon. Uncle Howdy will likely return to the ring to finish what Bray Wyatt started. It would be the perfect way to take the story forward.

