Is Bo Dallas under WWE contract? Exploring reason for his absence

It has been reported that when Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022, he did so with real-life brother Bo Dallas. However, the latter hasn't been seen on television since then, but it looks like he is still linked with the Stamford-based promotion.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022 at that year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, but he didn't do so alone. In the following weeks, it was revealed that he became an ally of a masked character named Uncle Howdy. The latter's true identity hasn't been revealed, but it has been rumored that it was Bo Dallas.

In the lead up to WrestleMania 39, Bray was removed from television due to health reasons, and he tragically passed away in August of last year. Since then, Howdy hasn't been seen, but it looks like he is still set to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

As per multiple reports, Bo Dallas is still signed with WWE.

However, his absence from television could be mainly related to the untimely passing of his brother.

Bray's passing shocked the wrestling world, more so for his family and loved ones. The company could be giving his family more time to grieve and process the loss, especially since wrestling is a close topic for them. This was also why Wyatt wasn't inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

What did Bo Dallas say about teaming up with Bray Wyatt?

Unlike most real-life brothers in WWE history, Dallas and Wyatt never teamed together in the company. However, Bo revealed that they always wanted to work together.

During an interview in May 2023, Bo revealed that he and Bray wanted to team up since they were at FCW, WWE's former developmental center. He continued to cautiously talk about his brother, stating that they were finally at a point where they could do something and prove themselves, hinting at his possible character as Uncle Howdy.

Did WWE recently tease Bo Dallas' return?

Ahead of the April 1, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, Peacock released a documentary about the late superstar titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. At the end of the episode, the video distorted and revealed a lantern with a silhouette behind it that said "run." As per Fightful, it was a tease for Dallas' eventual return.

It would be interesting to see when fans will see the rumored Uncle Howdy on WWE programming again.

