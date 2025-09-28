Undefeated AEW star sends a message after Tony Khan confirms he will be out for the rest of 2025

A top AEW star who is undefeated in the promotion since his arrival has finally sent a message after Tony Khan confirmed that he will be on hiatus for the rest of 2025.This week's Collision got off to a cracking start with Komander, his manager Alex Abrahantes, and the top star Hologram in a backstage segment. As the trio interacted, Hologram's clone, El Clon (a.k.a. Arez), took over the undefeated star. Moments later, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Kyle Fletcher was pummeling Hologram, who was lying on the ground. Shortly after the events, AEW President Tony Khan took to X and mentioned that the 26-year-old star had suffered significant injuries from the backstage attack and would be out of action for the remainder of 2025. He also wished the Luchador a speedy recovery. Now, Hologram has responded to Khan's update.Hologram, who was set to face the Protostar for his TNT Championship at AEW Dynamite next week in what was being touted as a title vs. undefeated streak match, has now been replaced by his conglomerate teammate, Orange Cassidy. The star, who is 34-0 in All Elite Wrestling, replied to Tony Khan's X post with a bunch of emojis acknowledging his get-well-soon message. Fans react to Hologram being pulled from title match at AEW DynamiteTony Khan's update about Hologram left fans online in a frenzy, who erupted on X, extending their sympathy towards the undefeated star and wishing him a speedy recovery. Some fans even shared their opinion on his Conglomeration stablemate, Orange Cassidy, replacing him in the title match on Dynamite next week. Some fans even shared their opinion on his Conglomeration stablemate, Orange Cassidy, replacing him in the title match on Dynamite next week.Ryan Avedisian @RyanAvedisian1LINK@TonyKhan @RocBoiJJ @AEWHologram Get well soon Hologram.mimi🤷🏻‍♀️ @mimisperceptionLINK@TonyKhan @AEWHologram Orange Cassidy isn’t a bad replacement by any means. This has AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor potential for another last minute substitution-goated match.EliteD. @XtheELITExScLINK@TonyKhan @AEW @AEWHologram So he got injured Wednesday you mean..While it's been confirmed that the 26-year-old star will not be returning in 2025, no specific timeline for his comeback has been disclosed for the upcoming year.