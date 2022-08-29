"Iron sharpens iron" - Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on being the "worst member" of top faction 

Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently shared in an interview about him being called the "worst member" of his faction, Blackpool Combat Club.

The whole "worst member" notion all started on the August 17th episode of Dynamite. During the opening segment, CM Punk referenced Moxley's time on WWE's The Shield by calling him "the third best member" and how it was still a recurring theme in his career.

The Purveyor of Violence responded by convincingly beating The Second City Saint during their AEW World Championship unification match last week on Dynamite.

Speaking on iHeart's Cincy 360, Moxley said he'd rather be called the "worst guy" in his current faction because it allows him to grow and learn from some of the best in the business.

The Undisputed AEW World Champion reiterated that he wants to be with people who can challenge him to show his very best, such as Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

"It's actually an awesome situation to be the worst guy in your group, because I get to learn from those guys... I want to be around people like them, you know.... iron sharpens iron," Moxley said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The BCC was created after William Regal united Moxley and Danielson following their match at Revolution on March 6.

Wheeler Yuta joined the group on April 8 Rampage while Castagnoli became a member when he replaced Danielson at Forbidden Door 2022 to be Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent.

Rumors on Jon Moxley's future opponent at All Out for the AEW World Championship

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer speculated that the AEW World Championship rematch between Jon Moxley and CM Punk will reportedly main event the September 4th event in Chicago, Illinois.

This was despite Punk seemingly injuring his left foot after a roundhouse kick to Moxley last week in their title unification match on Dynamite.

"We’ve only got just over a week [until All Out], but it is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event. [Punk’s] gonna be back in 10 days. Look, he’ll go in there selling the foot...the rematch is in Chicago. Punk’s gonna be cheered like crazy. Punk can play the babyface with the bad foot... and they can work a great match with that handicap," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen if the planned rematch between The Purveyor of Violence and The Second City Saint will officially headline All Out 2022, especially with the latter dealing with another potential injury to his foot.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley and CM Punk go at it again for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

