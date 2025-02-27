Unexpected match announced: AEW's Megan Bayne to face WWE ID talent

Megan Bayne is scheduled to have a big match outside AEW. She is set to face WWE ID Talent Zayda Steel.

Bayne made her televised AEW debut on the January 15, 2025, edition of Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where she participated in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which was won by Toni Storm. Earlier this month, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced her signing. She is currently involved in a feud with Thunder Rosa.

Meanwhile, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to hold its No Compadre event on Saturday, March 29, at Thalia Hall in Chicago. The 26-year-old star is scheduled to wrestle at the independent wrestling circuit event. She will take on Zayda Steel, a WWE ID prospect, in a singles match.

"*CHICAGO UPDATE* Just Signed: MEGAN BAYNE vs. ZAYDA STEEL Plus: Gringo Loco vs. Atticus Cogar; Matt Tremont vs. Mance Warner; Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon. Dr Redacted Effy +more. Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ Sat 3/29 - 8PM Thalia Hall - Chicago," GCW announced on X.

Megan Bayne was involved in an awkward moment on AEW Dynamite last week

Megan Bayne faced Kris Statlander on AEW Dynamite last week and defeated her. After the match, she and Penelope Ford attacked Kris, but Thunder Rosa rushed out to save The Galaxy's Greatest Alien. La Mera Mera had a steel chair to take down the heels.

Instead of running away like the heels usually do, they stood there and stared at Rosa, who surprisingly didn't hit them with the steel chair. Both parties had an intense staredown but didn't attack each other, leading to an awkward moment. The former AEW Women's World Champion looked very confused during the segment.

Fans criticized Bayne and Ford for seemingly going off-script, but it reportedly turned out that AEW's production team was at fault. Reports claimed that the botched segment was a result of Tony Khan not holding production meetings before shows.

