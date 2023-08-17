Unexpected return on AEW Dynamite

The Aerial Assassin has landed in AEW again. A few months after he put on one of the best performances of his career, Will Ospreay revealed his new target.

Tonight, Chris Jericho announced his decision regarding whether to join Don Callis' family after all members of the Jericho Appreciation Society left him last week. The Ocho accepted the offer, but the celebrations were short-lived, as Jericho felt something was up.

Callis was seemingly prepared for Jericho not to accept, and he had revealed that he had measures ready for the situation, which led to a more hostile conversation.

Will Ospreay appeared as Don Callis' latest help. Along with Takeshita, the three launched an all-out attack on Jericho, leaving him bloodied out in the ring until Sammy Guevara came out with a bat, leaving them scrambling.

Expand Tweet

Although nothing has been made official, this could set up another bout for All In. The event will take place in Ospreay's home country of England, which works perfectly for him.

This could be his third match for AEW this year alone, and he would get to do this against a multi-time world champion.

What are your thoughts on Will Ospreay's shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here