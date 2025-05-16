  • home icon
  "Unfair to call it my storyline" - AEW personality denies taking credit for Toni Storm's character

"Unfair to call it my storyline" - AEW personality denies taking credit for Toni Storm's character

An AEW personality dislikes taking credit for Timeless Toni Storm. (Image via the personality
An AEW personality dislikes taking credit for Timeless Toni Storm.

'Timeless' Toni Storm is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. She is currently on her fourth reign and is adored by fans and critics worldwide. Her Timeless character is highly acclaimed, and many believe it is currently one of the best things going on in the world of wrestling.

Various reports suggest that the mastermind behind Toni Storm's Timeless gimmick is AEW writer/interviewer, RJ City. The 36-year-old is a former professional wrestler. He signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2023, and his addition has undoubtedly added great value to the company.

The AEW personality was recently interviewed by Saraya on her YouTube channel. Rulebreakers With Saraya. In this interaction, he completely denied taking credit for the above character. He said that it would be unfair to do it because the gimmick was the collective effort of several names, including the former Paige.

"This is my issue. I think it's very wrong to take credit for certain things in wrestling. I don't even like talking about them. It ruins the magic of what it is. There is nothing to say about it other than watch it. I think it is unfair to call it my storyline. So many things happened by accident, and so many people were involved in making this happen, including you (Saraya), Mariah, Luther the butler, millions of people behind the scenes, and Harley and Ruby. It's just unfair to take credit for it," he said. [From 10:00 to 12:28]
Tony Schiavone's favourite women's wrestler is AEW star Toni Storm

On a recent appearance on his What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is his favorite female wrestler of all time.

"I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Toni Storm is my favorite female wrestler of all time,” said Schiavone. [H/T WrestleTalk]
Storm won the Women's World Title by defeating longtime rival Mariah May earlier this year at Grand Slam Australia.

