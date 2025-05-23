Unfortunate news for AEW and Tony Khan ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

AEW is poised to host this year's edition of its iconic Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this week. Unfortunately, one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's weekly programs registered a major drop in ratings prior to the upcoming event.

The May 21 episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM. The show served as the go-home edition of the program ahead of Double or Nothing 2025 this coming Sunday.

To that end, it featured many of the Jacksonville-based promotion's top stars who are also set to appear on the upcoming PPV, including The Death Riders, The Elite, The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm, to name a few.

Despite presenting a star-studded card, this week's episode of Dynamite witnessed a sharp drop in viewership figures compared to last week's Beach Break edition of the program. The show pulled in an overall number of 575,000 viewers, with an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.15.

Dynamite this week reportedly ranked number sixth on cable in the aforementioned demographic, according to Programming Insider. These figures do not include numbers from MAX, where the show was simulcasted.

Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling presented only three matches this week on AEW Dynamite. The first of these was a trios bout pitting Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks against Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe. The Realest scored the victory for his team with a pinfall over Matthew Jackson.

Afterwards, Anthony Bowens took on Ricochet in singles action, with The Excellence of Elevation picking up the win using underhanded tactics once again. Although the high-flyer was ambushed by Mark Briscoe afterwards, he somehow managed to escape the latter's clutches.

Finally, Mina Shirakawa defeated Julia Hart in the main event of Dynamite. She even took out her Double or Nothing 2025 opponent, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, despite The Timeless One helping her fend off a post-match assault from Hart and Skye Blue.

