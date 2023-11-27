Unfortunate reason involving former WWE Champion is why MJF needed to turn babyface, according to Kevin Sullivan

MJF was once one of the most hated stars on the AEW roster, but today the world champion is beloved by most of the fans. According to Kevin Sullivan, his babyface turn happened because of Bryan Danielson.

Friedman and Danielson had a brief feud that was initially kickstarted by William Regal's betrayal. However, once the Gentleman Villain left the promotion, the angle became convoluted, and with the American Dragon already a heel, fans needed somebody to cheer for.

During a recent episode of his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Sullivan suggested that Danielson's role as a heel led to Friedman turning babyface.

"How easy was it for MJF to turn babyface? Because they (AEW fans) didn't have anybody else to root for," Sullivan said. "I hate that (Bryan Danielson got injured) since he's one of the reasons why I watch AEW. It really bothers me to see him get banged up so often." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

MJF recently started that he was seeing wrestling personality Alicia Atout, after the two had been friends for years. Atout has since begun posting about their relationship, and recently shared a loving picture with the AEW World Champion, expressing how thankful she is for him.

MJF believes that Hook has improved immensely

Many peg Hook as being one of the next biggest things in pro wrestling, and his run with AEW has positioned him as a future top star. In a recent appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel for a chiropractic session, MJF opened up about Hook's growth as a wrestler.

"I believe in Hook wholeheartedly. I think every single time I see Hook, he’s getting better in the ring and he’s also getting more comfortable in front of a live audience. Which, frankly is the hardest part of the job."

MJF continued:

"And I think that’s why I skyrocketed so fast because it was never an issue for me. But I watch that dude Hook, he walks through that curtain, and you would think he’s been a professional wrestler for 30 years. That’s how much confidence that guy has. Nothing shakes that dude." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Perhaps MJF could end up putting Hook over sometime in the future? If Friedman's assessment is correct, it seems like the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is on a fast track to the main event scene in AEW anyway.

