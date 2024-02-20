Unhappy WWE legend blames AEW and rips into the company after scary Jeff Hardy incident

A WWE legend recently slammed AEW for the unfortunate botch involving Jeff Hardy on a recent episode of Rampage.

The name in question is Eric Bischoff, who voiced significant criticism towards the Jacksonville-based promotion for promoting high-risk spots in matches. Jeff Hardy competed in a No-Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara this past week's Rampage. However, the highlight of the match was the scary botch by Guevara.

The Spanish God attempted a Shooting Star Press off the top rope and accidentally landed his knee on Jeff Hardy's face. On the 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW general manager addressed the botched spot from Rampage:

"Very concerned for Jeff. He took that knee right to the side of the face. I don't know where it actually hit him, but it looked to me like it planted right on his cheekbone, his temple. That's a lot of power coming down off, that's a lot of weight coming down off that top turnbuckle and there's nowhere for Jeff's head to go. So, fearful clearly, I didn't really ask myself why. But I think your observation's probably mostly correct. Part of it is too because of the nature of what AEW finds appealing is so much of the high risk, justified 'this is awesome' chants, which usually are a result of something really, really high-risk and stupid. That's what they're going for. I think the talent probably feels like they've got to go to an extreme to get over."

He added:

"Particularly cos you're wrestling in front of 2000 people on a television show. The audience isn't into your sh*t at all from the opening match on. It's like wrestling in front of a high school cafeteria crowd. That makes it harder for talent and they push even further and they do things that are even riskier to try to overcome that issue." [H/T:Sescoops]

WWE veteran recently shared some advice for Sammy Guevara after a controversial angle with Jeff Hardy

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about the botched spot between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara during their match at last week's AEW Rampage.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager stated that Guevara should tone it down in the squared circle.

"Well, it shouldn't be because he's going to make the same amount of money because he's under contract - Tony Khan, who fires no one - and at the same time, he is not over, and people don't really f*****g like him anymore, so it ain't gonna make a g**-***n difference if he doesn't try to kill himself in every f*****g match."

He continued:

"The only time the people liked him was when he wasn't acting like his real self. Once people see him exhibit some kind of his real self, he becomes a heel. And then they take him off TV, or he's hurt long enough that they forget about it and they cheer for him a little bit when he comes back until they get sick of him. But, no... What are you gonna do in four years if you've got to dive off the roof right now, you idiot?" Cornette said. [9:03 - 9:56]

This is not the first time Sammy Guevara has hurt an AEW star, as he also injured Jeff's brother Matt Hardy during their heated feud in 2020. It will be interesting to see how the company handles the backlash towards the Spanish God.

