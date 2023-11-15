Unseen backstage pictures of CJ Perry (fka Lana) and her client emerge ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star CJ Perry has certainly made an impact in the company since making her debut at the All Out pay-per-view. Recently, some photos of CJ with her first agent in All Elite Wrestling have surfaced online.

On the November 11th edition of AEW Collision, Perry accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring for his match with Daniel Garcia. The woman formerly known as Lana in WWE has been on the hunt for the right person to represent, much to the disgust of her husband, Miro.

Andrade put pen to paper as CJ Perry's client following his win over Daniel Garcia, and new photos of the two have surfaced as they came back through the curtain on Collision.

"My first official client at @aew @andradealmas is 3rd Generation Royalty! !!!!" Wrote Perry

Andrade has been on a roll since returning to AEW in June. He has picked up huge wins over the aforementioned Daniel Garcia, Buddy Matthews, and Juice Robinson. Only Switchblade Jay White and The American Dragon Bryan Danielson have been able to get the better of the former NXT Champion.

CJ Perry's first AEW client will make his debut for another wrestling company in December

As the old saying goes, 'practice makes perfect,' and when you exclusively wrestle on a show that only takes place once a week, sometimes you need to spread your wings and find other bookings.

That's exactly what Andrade El Idolo plans to do. It was recently confirmed that he will be making his GCW debut in December. It was also confirmed that his first opponent in Game Changer Wrestling will be none other than former AEW star Joey Janela.

Andrade has also made sporadic appearances for promotions in Mexico and was recently a part of The Crash's 12th Anniversary Show, where he defeated Galeno Del Mal and former WWE Superstar Gran Metalik in a three-way match.

