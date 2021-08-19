"Unstoppable" - WWE legend Bully Ray heaps praise on AEW Dynamite 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his take on AEW Dynamite's growing momentum, terming the show "unstoppable."

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured plenty of memorable moments and matches. The night's highlight was Sting's first match on TNT in 20 years and the main event featuring Chris Jericho and MJF. Apart from the many fans who lauded this week's Dynamite, Bully Ray was also full of praise for the show.

The WWE legend tweeted that the kind of energy AEW shows have cannot be manufactured and is completely organic. Furthermore, Bully Ray predicted that AEW might be unstoppable now.

"This type of energy cannot be manufactured …. This is organic …. And may be unstoppable," tweeted Bully Ray

This type of energy cannot be manufactured …. This is organic …. And may be unstoppable. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 19, 2021

Bully Ray wasn't the only wrestling veteran to lavish praise on this week's AEW Dynamite. Moments after this week's episode went off the air, Ric Flair sent out a tweet appreciating Chris Jericho and MJF's match, especially singling out Jericho's resilient performance.

With so much praise being directed towards the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the promotion will hope to carry on the momentum and deliver a crackling episode of AEW Rampage this Friday.

Bully Ray doesn't mince words before criticizing AEW

While Bully Ray's latest tweet saw him appreciating AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't hesitate in criticizing the promotion when he doesn't like something.

I hope the Bully Ray - Eddie Kingston beef is a work. It would be one of the greatest works in recent history. pic.twitter.com/1010pqZKi0 — Bonafide Mark  (@TheBonafideMark) July 3, 2021

Ray had slammed Eddie Kingston's show-closing promo on the June 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, where Kingston took several shots at WWE. Apart from that, Bully Ray has criticized AEW's tag team division and refereeing in the past.

Check out this week's review of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. For more such content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Did you enjoy this week's edition of AEW Dynamite? What was your favorite match or segment from the episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain