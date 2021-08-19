WWE legend Ric Flair praises AEW Dynamite main event, Chris Jericho responds 

Ric Flair recently lavished praise on this week's AEW Dynamite main event that featured Chris Jericho battling it out with his bitter rival MJF. The fifth and final "Labor of Jericho" ended with the latter handing Jericho a heartbreaking loss.

Apart from fans going gaga over the match on social media, Flair was also mighty pleased with the old-school bout. The Nature Boy congratulated Jericho and MJF for their tremendous efforts. Furthermore, he wrote that Chris Jericho made the business better for everyone with his performance and made him proud.

"Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!" tweeted Ric Flair.

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021

Ric Flair's tweet quickly went viral among pro wrestling fans, as much as Chris Jericho also issued a response to The Nature Boy, thanking him for the praise. He added that the kind words from Flair mean a lot to him and that he has eternal respect for him.

"Thanks Champ! Means so much....Eternal respect my friend!" tweeted Chris Jericho.

Thanks Champ! Means so much....Eternal respect my friend! https://t.co/fguhB79buf — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 19, 2021

Chris Jericho and Ric Flair are no strangers to each other as they have crossed paths many times in WCW and WWE. Now, it increasingly looks like they may share the same locker room again as Flair's All Elite Wrestling arrival seems imminent.

Recent reports suggest Ric Flair is "a lock" to join AEW

A recent report suggested that Flair could soon be heading to AEW once he's legally able to do so. However, it also recently came to light that Flair is not under any non-compete clause from WWE after he appeared at TripleMania 29, which means he could debut for Tony Khan's promotion anytime.

On the August 14th show, Ric Flair accompanied his daughter, Charlotte Flair's fiance Andrade El Idolo in his match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega. The fact that both Andrade and Omega are under contract with AEW has further intensified rumors that Flair joining the promotion is only a matter of time.

