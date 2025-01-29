USA Network surprisingly features top AEW star in a clip just days before WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A top AEW star was recently featured in a WWE clip on USA Network's X/Twitter account. The said star worked for the Stamford-based promotion for several years.

Before becoming one of the most popular athletes on Tony Khan's roster, Chris Jericho was a part of WWE. He is a former world champion in the company and has also held the Intercontinental Title a record nine times.

This year WWE will host the annual Royal Rumble event on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company's broadcast partner, USA Network, recently released a video package hyping the upcoming premium live event.

The clip featured multiple superstars using weird yet effective tactics to save themselves from getting eliminated in their respective Rumble matches. A segment showed Rey Mysterio walking over wrestlers to avoid elimination. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was also featured in the background.

It's a rarity for WWE and its related X/Twitter accounts to showcase any AEW stars. The promotion and the networks have previously made it a point to omit stars such as Jon Moxley, Jericho, and others. Therefore, it is a shocker and surprise that an AEW star would be featured on WWE-related content on any social media platform.

Chris Jericho on AEW running smaller venues

Videos of empty AEW arenas were making rounds on social media as the company faced attendance-related issues. To tackle this problem, the Jacksonville-based promotion shifted from big arenas to smaller buildings.

Many criticized All Elite Wrestling for this move, suggesting that Tony Khan's business was not doing good. Speaking in a recent interview with TV Insider, Chris Jericho debunked this claim.

"I think we’ve done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks. I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings. I mean, listen, I don’t think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is," said The Demo God.

During the interview, the ROH World Champion further discussed the disappointing early ticket sales for AEW All In: Texas. He was positive that it was just a minor hiccup in the plan and the event would surely be a blockbuster.

