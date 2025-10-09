"Used AEW as a weapon to secure the bag" - Fans left stunned after major star signs a new deal with WWE amid exit rumors

Fans are shocked after a top WWE star reportedly re-signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut while ongoing negotiations with AEW. Santos Escobar's contract expired a few days ago, and he hasn't been seen in the ring for many months. It was reported that he turned down WWE's new offer and will soon become a free agent.The 41-year-old star was even moved to WWE's alumni section. Fans were firm that he would follow Andrade's footsteps and join All Elite Wrestling. Reports also surfaced claiming that he would be heading to the Jacksonville-based promotion very soon, and many stars also began teasing his arrival.However, things took an unexpected turn, as the latest report states that Santos Escobar has decided to sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut after they offered him a huge money deal.Fans on social media were shocked by the twists in the recent contract signing. They claimed that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion used AEW and Tony Khan as leverage for his contract negotiations.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Also Bort @wrasslecoreLINK@DrainBamager Honestly, amazing work by Santos. Used aew as a weapon to secure the bag.RJ @iamarunner03LINK@DrainBamager You said he was a lock for AEW though????J-Bone Slocumb @JBoneSlocumbLINK@DrainBamager Wanted him in AEW, but this rules too. Get paid, King!God of Pro Wrestling @GodProWrestlingLINK@DrainBamager Lmaooooo this crazy, he just wanted the bagAdvanced Gaming Cow @AdvancedGameCowLINK@DrainBamager Good on him for holding out. Guess WWE felt they had to paybooboo bear @livzblueLINK@DrainBamager Hopefully they actually do something with himSantos Escobar previously talked about a major WWE segmentThe former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been one of the top in-ring geniuses. His character has often been praised by veterans.Back in 2023, Santos Escobar tore Dragon Lee's mask on live TV. He later revealed that the moment was completely unscripted. This added more weight to his character.&quot;At Survivor Series, I tore Dragon Lee’s mask. That was 100% non-scripted. That was just the heel in me. I think it’s important that our audience gets that feel because now we have Dragon Lee. Now we have Axiom. Now we have Rey. Now we have more and more people diving into the Lucha culture, but really, really doing it, like the mask and the tradition, the respect that’s behind the mask,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the 41-year-old now that he has signed with the company once again.