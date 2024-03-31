"Very sorry" - Britt Baker, Matt Hardy, Natalya, and more react to Tony Schiavone's personal update

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking personal update that his pet dog, Lois, had passed away. The veteran's colleagues have now reacted to the unfortunate development.

Schiavone is among the most iconic commentators in the pro wrestling industry. During his career, he has worked for various top promotions, including WCW, MLW, and now AEW.

On Instagram, the veteran described Lois' final moments and thanked everyone who reached out to him and his family to offer their condolences. Schiavone also shared a series of pictures with his beloved dog.

"Tonight, I had to say goodbye to my best buddy, my good boy, my Buggity Bug. He passed away peacefully in my arms. Lois was there along with my son, daughter, and granddaughter. We gave him a piece of chocolate because no dog should leave this world without knowing the taste of chocolate. He was such a good boy and I will miss him tremendously. I appreciate everyone who has reached out and has sent my family and I messages. We appreciate it more than you know. Love your dogs. We only have them for a little while. #loveyourdogs," he wrote in the post's caption.

Taking to the comments section of Schiavone's post, several pro wrestling personalities offered their condolences, including Britt Baker, Matt Hardy, Natalya, and others.

Tony Schiavone comments on WWE acknowledging Sting's last match

Tony Schiavone recently called Sting's last-ever wrestling match in AEW. At Revolution 2024, The Icon and Darby Allin defended the World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks.

In a rare moment, WWE acknowledged AEW by referencing Sting's last match and even wishing him the best on a live broadcast. Pat McAfee and Michael Cole congratulated the Hall of Famer after his retirement on an edition of Monday Night RAW.

Wrestling icon Jim Ross praised WWE's gesture. Meanwhile, the legend's AEW colleague Tony Schiavone said the following about the global juggernaut acknowledging Sting's last match:

"Pretty cool thing, but the right thing to do," he said on the What Happened When podcast.

Schiavone was a crucial part of The Icon's pro wrestling career, as the two featured in several memorable segments together.

