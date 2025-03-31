Veteran comments on potentially disturbing culture in AEW after Chris Jericho's altercation (Exclusive)

A recent segment in AEW involving Chris Jericho drew a lot of attention recently where he was seen interacting with a young fan. Talking about the segment, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on a certain issue with the fans.

During the aforementioned segment, Jericho was seen getting into a verbal altercation with a child at ringside. While this made for entertaining viewing, the young fan was also quite vocal with profanities along with other fans around, even flipping off Jericho at one point. This, according to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, was not something to laugh about.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the child was probably simply going with the flow, pointing out the potentially disturbing culture in AEW and other wrestling promotions presently. He said:

"You got the whole audience yelling holy S H, what the F. The audience was chanting these curse words, and this kid was probably going along with it." [1:32 onwards]

You can check out the full video below for Apter's comments:

WWE veteran had apparently talked to Chris Jericho about helping AEW

Earl Hebner, a veteran referee who has previously worked in WWE, seemingly reached out to Chris Jericho and offered his help to the Jacksonville-based promotion, but hadn't heard anything since then.

Speaking on Reffin It Up, Hebner stated that he was open to providing his assistance to wrestling companies in whatever capacity he could. He also explained that he would not mind if nobody reached out to him in this regard either.

"I've offered to help AEW and have talked to Jericho, but never heard anything else about it. When [Mike] Chioda got there, I thought that maybe they'd let him do it, but he's not there full-time. I'm willing to help any of the companies if they want me, but nobody has reached out. If I could help somebody for six months, I would help them. If they don't want it, fine with me," said Hebner. [H/T:Fightful]

It remains to be seen what is next for Chris Jericho in the coming weeks in AEW.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

