Veteran gives his brutally honest take on a big issue with Kenny Omega in AEW: "Doesn't get the desired heat" 

Kenny Omega returned to in-ring action under the AEW banner on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. He wrestled Brian Cage and defeated him courtesy of his One-Winged Angel maneuver.

Omega returned to AEW on December 28, 2024, at the Worlds End pay-per-view. He confronted Kazuchika Okada, who had just retained his AEW Continental Championship and won the 2024 Continental Classic.

WCW legend Konnan was impressed with The Best Bout Machine's performance in his return match. However, he was displeased with Cage targeting Omega's midsection throughout the bout, given the latter's history with diverticulitis.

"One of the things I didn't like is Cage was like targeting Omega's stomach, right? Because he had diverticulitis, right? I don't know how many people even know that, okay? Or the other thing is like, for example, remember when they were doing this gimmick where Kenny had hurt his neck, I don't know how, but they kept doing something to his neck. Like they would do moves to his neck," Konnan said on Keepin' It 100.

Konnan criticized AEW for seemingly overdoing stuff to gain heat from fans at the expense of top babyfaces like Omega. The 61-year-old believed it was not a good tactic.

"I just think that it doesn't get the desired heat because it's overdone. You know what I'm saying? Like 'Oh, every time somebody comes out of surgery let's target that,' but it's done so much and nobody really gets heat off of it." [3:17 - 4:00]

Will Ospreay teased allying with Kenny Omega

Following his win over Brian Cage, Kenny Omega was attacked by The Don Callis Family. However, Will Ospreay came to Omega's rescue. The Aerial Assassin addressed the incident in a pre-taped interview on AEW Collision last week.

Ospreay said he and Kenny Omega had ego problems, but he was willing to keep that aside to deal with a bigger issue, i.e., The Don Callis Family. The former International Champion added that he would call out The Cleaner on Dynamite this week, hoping to solve the problem. This might be a tease of their alliance.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

