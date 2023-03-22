Veteran lauds Brock Lesnar for refusing to work with Bray Wyatt and top AEW star

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno praised Brock Lesnar for turning down a WrestleMania match against Bray Wyatt and rejecting spots pitched by AEW's Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in their match seven years ago.

Lesnar and Ambrose faced each other in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 32. The story goes that The Lunatic Fringe wanted to do plenty of hardcore spots, including using thumbtacks. However, Brock rejected the idea and instead simplified the match.

The Beast Incarnate also rejected a match with Bray Wyatt at this year's WrestleMania because he felt as though being involved with supernatural affairs, as is part of Wyatt's character, would damage his credibility as a believable combat athlete.

These decisions, along with various other factors, prompted Disco Inferno to praise the 10-time WWE World Champion. Addressing the question of whether Lesnar is one of the smartest wrestlers in the business, Inferno said the following on the Keepin' It 100 podcast:

“Absolutely he is. He’s maximizing his money for the amount of time he puts it, which is ultimately the goal. The goal of anybody [wrestling] for the right reasons — your goal would be to have the Brock Lesnar treatment. You’re a top guy. You get paid exorbitant amounts of money, and you don’t have to work that much.”

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW DEAN AMBROSE (JON MOXLEY) VS BROCK LESNAR from WrestleMania 32 should have been a chaotic war. They should’ve told the story of this rabid lunatic who takes everything from Brock and will not stay down nor quit. Would’ve been magic DEAN AMBROSE (JON MOXLEY) VS BROCK LESNAR from WrestleMania 32 should have been a chaotic war. They should’ve told the story of this rabid lunatic who takes everything from Brock and will not stay down nor quit. Would’ve been magic https://t.co/3Shxdjcr05

WCW legend says Brock Lesnar is a rare talent

Speaking on the podcast, WCW legend Konnan agreed with Disco Inferno's sentiments. However, one thing that puzzled Inferno is why WWE would spend so much money on Brock, just to have him stand next to Paul Heyman while the advocate cuts a promo.

Konnan addressed this and elaborated on what makes The Conqueror such a special talent:

“If you listen to Brock’s promos, they aren’t that good. And you have the best talker of the last twenty years on there, you know, so who wouldn’t want Paul E as their mouthpiece? He talks and Brock goes in there and he does what he does, you know. […] This is very important in wrestling. He is one of the few guys that [actually] has a believability factor.”

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. https://t.co/ASW0CcfQBr

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes