Veteran predicts why AEW star Sting could 'screw' Darby Allin before retiring (Exclusive)

AEW's Sting is seemingly building up towards his final pro wrestling match this year, but unlike many who want him to have a heartfelt sendoff, Bill Apter thinks The Icon should betray Darby Allin.

The Icon has had a tremendous career across decades, but will ultimately hang up his boots permanently this year if plans go ahead. While many speculate he could put a rising star over, Apter believes he should go out with the AEW World Championship.

During his latest appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained why a betrayal angle could work for Sting to walk away with the World Championship.

"What if it’s Darby Allin versus MJF for the world title, and Sting screws Darby out of the world title and comes back in a match with MJF, and Sting retires with that belt, with the AEW belt." [01:06 onward]

Check out the full episode below:

It remains to be seen if Sting's final opponent will be MJF or not, and whether he might still capture gold before retiring. However, many believe it could be Chris Jericho in the end, especially after the two recently had a stand-off.

Missed out on the first-ever episode of AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Kevin Nash recently addressed speculation that he might debut in AEW to reunite with Sting

WCW's most significant faction was the nWo, which notably included almost the entire roster. The faction eventually had a civil war and splintered off into nWo Hollywood and Wolfpac, the latter of which was led by Nash. Sting eventually joined nWo Wolfpac and changed his signature white facepaint to a bright red variant.

During an episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash laughed off any notions that he'd be jumping to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon and that it would instead be laughable.

"It would be a f**king comedy, f**king trying to get me to f**king leave my feet. It would be like watching a f**king Benny Hill special." [8:16 - 8:42]

It remains to be seen if Nash could take the opportunity to make a one-off appearance outside of the ring or not, but a clash with or alongside The Icon seems to be out of the question.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes