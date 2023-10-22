Veteran provides backstage insight on CM Punk's WWE departure nearly a decade later (Exclusive)

CM Punk could be on the verge of a return to WWE if reports are to be believed. The former multi-time world champion initially left the promotion in 2014 under less-than-pleasant circumstances. An industry veteran who was present at the time of Punk's departure recalled how things went down from his perspective.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell said the following regarding Punk's controversial exit from WWE nearly a decade ago:

"I was there, actually, when he quit – the day he quit. 'Cause I remember standing outside, Vince has an office somewhere [in the middle of the hallway]. And he [CM Punk] was in there, and I was trying to get in to see Vince about this brilliant idea I had. I didn’t get in all day long because CM Punk had him tied up all day." [From 04:48 - 05:12]

Mantell continued:

"I went, 'Well, damn. How long does it take to--' I thought he was gonna give an idea too. I didn’t know he was in there quitting." [From 05:13 - 05:20]

The Chicago native has been outspoken about his disdain for WWE and certain people within the company. However, this is the wrestling business where the old adage "never say never" reigns true. So, a return, as unlikely as it might have once seemed, could happen sooner rather than later.

CM Punk's return teased on WWE TV?

One major reason fans believe that CM Punk is returning to WWE is because of the numerous teases sprinkling throughout the promotion's television programming.

Corey Graves has made some rather noticeable references to the Voice of the Voiceless while on commentary, and Shinsuke Nakamura recently used the GTS -- Punk's finishing move.

According to Fightful Select, these pseudo-Easter eggs were done on Nakamura and Graves's own accord, respectively. This was not WWE's attempt to hint at the self-proclaimed Best in the World's comeback. However, that is not to say that it won't happen.

