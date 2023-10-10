[VIDEO] Another clear CM Punk reference made on RAW by Shinsuke Nakamura 

In exactly one week, CM Punk may have been referenced three times. On RAW last week, SmackDown previous week, and RAW this week, we have seen three different references - and this time, it was made by Shinsuke Nakamura.

For context, Michael Cole made a reference on the last RAW to CM Punk, using the words "puppet" and "manipulator," a throwback to a promo from his Ring of Honor days. On SmackDown a few days ago, Corey Graves used a line famously associated with Punk about the devil. It should be noted that the devil dialogue is also from the blockbuster 1995 film The Usual Suspects, but what happened this week is no coincidence.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet have had beef for a while now, and ahead of his #1 contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, The One and Only was attacked from behind with a GTS, Punk's finisher.

Expand Tweet

How did the situation arise? As you know, during Nakamura's feud with Seth Rollins, he picked on Ricochet as well. With Shinksuke unsuccessful in pursuing the World Heavyweight Title, The One and Only former Intercontinental Champion attacked the Japanese star backstage.

This is what prompted Nakamura's response.

Do you still think that the CM Punk references are a coincidence? Let us know in the comments below!