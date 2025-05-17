Veteran star sends a message after coming face to face with The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate may soon have to defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against an All Elite Wrestling and WWE veteran. The latter, Dustin Rhodes, is already a double champion in ROH.

The Natural has been involved with the Tony Khan-led promotion since its foundational years. Lately, however, Dustin has been wrestling more frequently in Ring of Honor, where he holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with The Von Erichs, as well as the ROH World Tag Team Titles, which he holds alongside Sammy Guevara.

Rhodes voiced his interest in winning more gold when he and The Spanish God challenged The Hurt Syndicate for their tag titles this week on Dynamite: Beach Break. However, after Lio Rush and Action Andretti called for a shot at the belts themselves, MVP demanded that the duo battle The Sons of Texas in a number one contender's match on AEW Collision this weekend.

Ahead of the upcoming tag team bout pitting him and Guevara against CRU, Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to share a seven-word message, expressing his team's resolve to win this coming Saturday.

"When we see a shot, we take it," wrote Dustin.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

If they win, Rhodes and Guevara will face Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing 2025.

The Hurt Syndicate seemingly added a new member on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate defended their tag belts successfully against Top Flight this Wednesday on Dynamite: Beach Break. After settling the aforementioned dispute between The Sons of Texas and CRU over a future title shot, the dominant faction called out (and eventually dragged out) MJF to give him their final answer as to whether he could join their ranks.

Despite his apprehensions, the night turned out in Friedman's favor, as Bobby Lashley joined MVP and Shelton Benjamin in giving The Wolf of Wrestling his thumbs-up of approval. It was later revealed that a final contract signing next week will seemingly make MJF's entry into the group official.

It remains to be seen whether Friedman's initiation into the erstwhile Hurt Business will go smoothly next week on AEW Dynamite.

