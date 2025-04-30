  • home icon
  • "Vince booking for AEW now," "He got Vince’d!" - Fans erupt after sudden change in former WWE personality's name

"Vince booking for AEW now," "He got Vince’d!" - Fans erupt after sudden change in former WWE personality's name

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 30, 2025 08:52 GMT
Fans make jokes about Vince McMahon working for AEW. (Images via WWE.com and AEW Facebook)
Managers are a vital part of the professional wrestling industry. Both AEW and WWE have several talented ones. But in recent years, All Elite Wrestling Managers have been on fire. One such name is FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway.

Stokely Hathaway debuted in AEW in 2022. He has worked in several prominent promotions such as Major League Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Evolve. However, he is best known for appearing in WWE under Malcolm Bivens. In the Stamford-based company, he managed the Diamond Mine faction. In the Tony Khan-led company, he momentarily managed Kris Statlander. But recently, he began managing Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. Interestingly, his last name has been removed from All Elite Wrestling's roster page. He is now simply known as Stokely.

When fans on X learned of this name change, they were taken aback. While most didn't mind it, some made jokes about Vince McMahon working for the Jacksonville-based company. The reason they did this was because the former WWE CEO was infamous for shortening the names of his wrestlers.

Check their reactions below.

Fans react to Stokely Hathaway's new name. (Image via Drainmaker's X)
Fans react to Stokely Hathaway's new name. (Image via WrestleTalk's X)

Stokely defended FTR's actions on AEW Dynamite

A few days back on Collision, FTR were about to attack Tony Schiavone. Fortunately, things didn't get ugly due to Nigel McGuinness' interventions. On the April 23, 2025 episode of Dynamite, Stokely accompanied FTR to the ring. Furthermore, he defended Wheeler and Harwood's actions on Collision.

"Let me get this straight. You two were fined for accidentally hitting someone and touching Tony Schiavone? That’s interesting to me. Hangman Adam Page has committed arson. Ricochet comes to work every week and shake people with scissors. And should I list the crimes that Jon Moxley has committed? Yet he walks around AEW unpunished," said Stokely. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]
FTR turned heel on AEW Dynasty by brutally attacking their good friend/ally, Adam Copeland.

