Vince McMahon was heavily impressed by top AEW star, says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently praised a top AEW star, and let some juicy insider information out. He revealed that Vince McMahon was heavily impressed with the star in question.

The coveted wrestler is none other than Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon is one of the most decorated superstars of this generation. He is mainly popular for his time in WWE, where he rose to the occasion with the help of the 'YES Movement' in 2014. Bryan was signed to WWE from 2010 to 2021, before jumping ship to AEW.

Danielson has been one of the most respected individuals backstage. Speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff recently recalled a moment from 2019, when Vince McMahon discussed the possibility of bringing him into the creative team.

"When I was working in WWE back in 2019, and I hope I'm not speaking out of school here. I don't think I am because I'm doing it as respectfully as possible, but I know that Vince McMahon was very impressed with Bryan Danielson, his creative, his psychology, and I know that there was some conversation. I don't know how serious it was at the time. Vince mentioned to me that he was possibly interested in bringing in Bryan Danielson to be very involved in the creative side of things. Vince is a pretty bright guy and you can say whatever you want about him, but I think that suggests that there is a lot of great potential there." H/T:[Wrestlingnewsco]

Eric Bischoff is of the opinion that former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson could book Collision better than Tony Khan

WCW veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the booking of AEW Collision and how Bryan Danielson's creative input could possibly improve it.

Bryan is a well-respected name backstage in All Elite Wrestling and has been praised many times by AEW president Tony Khan.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff offered his two cents on the 42-year-old:

"I would give that Collision show to Bryan, not just be my right-hand man and let him bounce ideas off, give it to him. Say, 'Here you go. Here's your notepad. Here's your computer. Here's a pen. Here's an office. Call me when you got a show ready." (H/T WrestlingNewsco)

