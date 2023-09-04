When AEW star Bryan Danielson made a nearly 7-foot-tall giant tap out in WWE

Bryan Danielson is often regarded as the best wrestler in All Elite Wrestling, but it wasn't too long ago that he had a similar claim in WWE. From 2009 to 2021, The American Dragon competed as Daniel Bryan in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

While he was an undersized star in World Wrestling Entertainment, he was truly outmatched physically when he went one-on-one with Big Cass at WWE Money in the Bank 2018. Cass was billed as being around seven feet tall, although that has since been adjusted to 6'10".

Despite Bryan being the underdog in terms of height and weight, he was an experienced pro wrestler. After 16 minutes and a heck of a fight, Bryan shockingly made Cass submit to the heel hook in the center of the ring.

Fans were surprised, albeit pleasantly so, that Bryan defeated the big man. Cass wasn't long for the WWE world, as he'd be released soon after. Bryan remained with the promotion until 2021.

Today, both Daniel Bryan and Big Cass are signed to All Elite Wrestling. Bryan competes as Bryan Danielson and has a hand in creative. Big Cass now competes as Big Bill.

Bryan Danielson paid tribute to Bray Wyatt, his former WWE rival

The wrestling world was shocked when Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday, August 24th. Triple H revealed the news on social media, and heartbreaking tributes began pouring in.

WWE held a tribute show on Friday Night SmackDown to honor both Wyatt and Terry Funk, a legend who had also passed away. Bray has been honored several times since, most recently by Bryan Danielson during AEW All Out.

While cutting a promo for his impending match with Ricky Starks, Bryan mentioned that the last time he had a Strap Match, it was with somebody he loved. That somebody was Bray, as The Fiend and Daniel Bryan clashed at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Bray Wyatt was an innovator in pro wrestling. While his over-the-top character didn't appeal to everybody, his charisma and incredible uniqueness made him extremely special, and he attracted millions of fans.

The Eater Of Worlds crossed paths with Bryan several times in WWE. They wrestled at two different Royal Rumble events and numerous other times. Bryan was even briefly a member of The Wyatt Family. Given their history together, seeing Wyatt referenced was another nice tribute to the former world champion.