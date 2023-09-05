Eric Bischoff believes Former WWE Champion can book AEW Collision instead of Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed a former WWE World Champion on his podcast and heavily praised him and went as far as to say that he can book AEW Collision better than Tony Khan.

The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Bryan is undoubtedly one of the top names in the wrestling industry, and the veteran can be labeled as a company man as he has worked for many top companies over the years and has a good relationship with the people in charge.

The same can be said about Tony Khan, as he has praised Bryan Danielson a lot for his contributions to AEW. Khan also allows Bryan to give his creative input on some ideas while booking the show.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the idea of Bryan Danielson booking Collision.

"I would give that Collision show to Bryan, not just be my right-hand man and let him bounce ideas off, give it to him. Say, 'Here you go. Here's your notepad. Here's your computer. Here's a pen. Here's an office. Call me when you got a show ready." (H/T WrestlingNewsco)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff praises AEW star's performance at All In

AEW produced All In last weekend, and the show has been praised by a lot of people including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who praised Britt Baker's performance at the show.

Fans have been criticizing Britt Baker since her AEW Women's Championship run, and some believe that the star is using her influence to overlook herself.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff heavily praised Britt Baker and her character work.

“I thought Britt Baker looked believable and exceptionally vicious. A lot of her stuff was tight and it was vicious. I liked it! I like a vicious dentist! Next time I’m in Pittsburg I’m going to get my teeth cleaned whether I need it or not, Britt…” [45:35 - 45:57]

