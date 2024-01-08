Vince McMahon originally thought WWE legend was an “a***ole”

Vince McMahon is a visionary of the wrestling business. He has worked with some of the biggest names in WWE, and even his relationships with the talents are legendary.

For example, Vince's closeness to Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway is very well documented. But another legend originally thought that Mr. McMahon was not his biggest fan back in the day.

That wrestler is Adam Copeland, who had a legendary run in WWE before making his AEW debut late last year. On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Copeland opened up about his relationship with his former boss.

“We were always civil. We always … not a connection per se. I think what he thought was I was a nice guy, maybe too nice a guy. And it wasn’t really until the whole real-life thing blew up in my face when he thought, ‘Oh, maybe he’s an a***ole too.’ I truly think that was kind of the tipping point for him to see more than just the smiling guy who’s happy to be here.” he said. [H/T: eWrestlingnews.com]

The real-life issue that Edge is referring to here is his relationship with Amy Dumas, AKA Lita. Back in 2005, Matt Hardy and Lita were in a relationship, and Lita cheated on Hardy with Copeland.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL reveals Vince McMahon said "You're Fired" to him once while RAW was on the air

JBL was one of the architects of the Ruthless Aggression Era and one of the finest heels. His Wrestling God gimmick rubbed the audience the right way, and they loved to hate him.

Back in 2014, WWE RAW went Old School, and JBL was on commentary. Reminiscing about the night, Bradshaw made a tweet. He said that he was using Vince's iconic catchphrase, but the boss was silent. When someone finally buzzed Mr. McMahon in, he said, "You're Fired," to JBL live on air.

"Funny story about this, I was using Vince’s catchphrases - but he wasn’t saying anything. He obviously was very busy and hadn’t heard me yet, someone buzzed him - finally I hear in my ear ‘you’re fired’ in that iconic baritone voice. Lol!"

Bradshaw started his wrestling career in 1992 and joined the Stamford-based company in 1995. He was with them until 2017, even as a commentator.

