Are Edge and Lita still friends? Looking back at their controversial romance in WWE

Edge and Lita's storyline with Matt Hardy in 2005 was one of the most controversial yet memorable ones in wrestling history. Although the feud ended years ago and all parties involved have moved on, certain relationships may never be repaired.

For those unaware, Matt Hardy and Lita were a real-life couple back in the day. However, their relationship ended after the latter cheated on him with Edge. As it turns out, Edge and Matt were also close friends before the entire ordeal. Their real-life issues were brought up on television, which saw memorable moments throughout the feud.

Given the deep and personal history, it's safe to assume that Edge and Lita didn't remain friends. However, The Rated-R Superstar may have fixed his relationship with Matt, although they're not close anymore. In the past, the current WWE star shared how they remained professional and used the negativity of the situation to their advantage.

"You gotta be pros, and also, back to my point of finding positives when it doesn’t seem like there are any on the surface, you gotta dig underneath the surface, this was one of those. And you go, OK, we’re here, now what do we do? Well, let’s try to make some money together, and let’s try to further both of our careers out of this, and hopefully out of this, we can not only be stronger performers, but stronger people too," said Edge.

Lita and Edge have since broken up, with the latter even marrying fellow superstar Beth Phoenix. Meanwhile, the former went on to become one of the most notable female superstars. Matt Hardy, on the other hand, is now in AEW and married fellow wrestler Reby Sky.

Lita did not enjoy the storyline with Edge and Matt Hardy

The intensity of the infamous love triangle feud may have been one of the most popular feuds in wrestling history, but those involved weren't big fans.

As revealed by Lita in a previous episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, she found it difficult to work in that type of situation.

“There were definitely, especially during this time, days that it was hard to get on the plane to come to work, because I’m like, 'You’re willingly participating in this very stressful situation,'” she said.

Both superstars are now Hall of Famers and despite the storyline, found individual success in their wrestling careers. Although they may not be friends anymore, it looks like they still manage to maintain a professional relationship.

