Vince McMahon once pushed a current AEW star to nearly punching him backstage in WWE

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is quite a divisive figure in pro wrestling today, and over the years, he's pushed many of his employees to their limits. According to Chris Jericho in a now-unearthed interview, McMahon nearly pushed him into throwing a punch at him.

Back in 2002, Jericho entered into a lengthy feud with the current CCO, Triple H, for the WWF Undisputed Title, resulting in some memorable clashes between the two men. This storyline eventually allowed Y2J to be elevated in WWE.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho recalled the hilarious exchange between him and Vince McMahon before his WrestleMania 18 match.

"I remember one time we were rehearsing it, me hitting Triple H with a sledgehammer, and Vince [McMahon] would want you to rehearse as if it’s real. (...) Vince would be like, ‘Do it harder! Do it harder!’ and I’m like, “I’m not in the moment yet,’ and I remember he goes, ‘Oh you don’t wanna do it? What are you on the rag or something?’ I remember thinking, ‘You big-eared, big nose motherf*cker. I’m going to punch you right in your stupid face right now. Knock that toupee right off his head,'” Jericho said. (08:01 - 09:02).

The Ocho recently had an interesting segment with WWE veteran Don Callis and may just align with him. Fans recently reacted to the promo, and many seem to be eagerly anticipating a pairing between the two.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Former WWE ring announcer Mike Rome was thoroughly entertained by Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

Jericho and Owens' pairing remains one of the most praised tag teams in the promotion's recent history. Despite their time together ending at the ill-fated Festival of Friendship, many fans were left in stitches due to the promo segments between the two.

According to Rome, during an appearance on the Out Of Character podcast, he struggled not to laugh when he had to interview the two for backstage segments.

"I've bitten holes in my tongue because doing backstages with them," Rome said. "It's so hard not to laugh because you don't know what they are going to say. You have no idea what's coming out, these guys are two of the best and I walked out of there with a bleeding tongue that day." (H/T: Fightful).

Britt Baker DMD Fan @WrestlingFan91_ Kurt Angle trying not to break character when Chris Jericho puts Tom Phillips and Mike Rome on the list Kurt Angle trying not to break character when Chris Jericho puts Tom Phillips and Mike Rome on the list 😂 https://t.co/ryuIS4u0OV

Sadly for WWE fans, Chris Jericho would end up disagreeing with the way Vince McMahon handled the feud between him and Kevin Owens that it would become a prime reason why he left WWE.

Poll : 0 votes