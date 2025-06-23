  • home icon
Vince McMahon's huge return is inevitable, according to AEW veteran: "Don't think we've heard the last of him"

Vince McMahon might return to wrestling eventually. (Image via WWE YouTube)
Vince McMahon might return to wrestling eventually. (Image via WWE YouTube)

WWE founder/former CEO Vince McMahon is a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling. Even though he made World Wrestling Entertainment a global phenomenon, he has tarnished his legacy with his off-screen actions.

Last year, McMahon was accused of s*xual assault and trafficking. Because of this case, he left the company. Additionally, WWE also distanced itself from him. Many believe that McMahon will never return to professional wrestling. However, AEW commentator Jim Ross is certain that his comeback is inevitable. In a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that wrestling is in the WWE founder's blood, and he still can make an impact on the business.

"He can be his own worst enemy. He’s very hard-headed, very stubborn. He’s also still very brilliant. I just don’t think we’ve heard the last of him in the pro wrestling space. I don’t know where it’s headed. I don’t have any inside information, but I just think that he hasn’t sung his last song. He’s still got it, quite frankly. It’s in his blood, Conrad, it’s what he built. He’s the Godfather of that whole genre. So why wouldn’t one assume that he’s going to make another foray into that world?” said Ross. [H/T: ITR]

WWE legend JBL on Undertaker and Vince McMahon's friendship

It is no secret that the Undertaker and Vince McMahon are good friends. Recently, former WWE Champion JBL revealed on Something To Wrestle that whenever McMahon was in need, he contacted the Phenom without hesitation.

"He called The Undertaker under all circumstances. You know, Triple H was much in the same role. The Undertaker was there a little bit longer, but he was the guy that Vince called when you needed something," said JBL.

Rumors suggest that Vince McMahon is going to buy WWE back from TKO. However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

