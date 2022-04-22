"This is all about Tony getting his ego stroked" - Wrestling veteran blasts the AEW President for recent appearance on Dynamite (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently slammed AEW President Tony Khan for his "huge announcement" on this week's Dynamite.

Khan disclosed that All Elite Wrestling and NJPW had joined forces for a supershow called Forbidden Door. The June 26th event will emanate from the United Center in Illinois, Chicago, and is expected to feature the who's who from both promotions in dream matches.

However, some were disappointed that Khan's announcement wasn't as "huge" as he touted it to be since AEW and NJPW already had a working relationship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that he had come across the biggest "egomaniacs" during his career in the wrestling business, but none more so than Tony Khan.

The former WWE writer added that instead of working on improving his show's ratings, the AEW chief wanted the fans to stand up and applaud him. Russo also thinks that the pay-per-view with NJPW would not help the company's numbers.

"I have been around this business for a very long time. I have been around the biggest egomaniacs in the history of man. Bro, I don't think I have ever seen anyone in this business who needs their ego stroked more than Tony Khan. That's what this is all about. Tony Khan wants to go out in front of his niche audience and be like, 'Look, what I did for you guys! We're gonna have a pay-per-view with NJPW, don't you love me? Get up on your feet and cheer me!' He should be focussing on growing the audience, bro. NJPW is not going to create one new viewer for your show. This is all Tony getting his ego stroked," said Russo. (10:56 - 12:45)

Check out the full Instagram video below:

AEW and NJPW had recently struck a streaming deal

It's no secret that All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's relationship has only gotten stronger over the last few months.

Apart from trading talent, a few days back, the two promotions struck a deal, as per which Dynamite and Rampage would air on NJPW's streaming service, "NJPW World."

With AEW and the Japanese promotion taking their partnership forward by announcing a supershow, the fans who would benefit the most from the situation. Moreover, to hype the June 26th show, Adam Cole will face Tomohiro Ishii on this week's Rampage.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Tony Khan's announcement on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava