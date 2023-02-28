Vince Russo cites backstage heat as possible reason why AEW star never got a major push in WWE (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently speculated about why an AEW star was surprisingly released by WWE.

Miro had previously been a part of Vince McMahon's roster. His in-ring skills and prodigious strength have enabled him to acquire a sizeable fanbase. He faced off against some of the biggest WWE Superstars at the time, including John Cena. His talents further helped bag the United States Championship Title as well.

Despite his experience, Miro was released from the company in 2020 due to budget cuts. While he was a popular star, he also never became a world champion at Stamford. Furthermore, his AEW run has also failed to impress so far, prompting Vince Russo to talk about it on The Wrestling Outlaws.

"This is the absolute real deal. Looks like a heck of a nice guy, doesn't look like he'd be a problem to work with. I don't know, when I see something like this... either one or two things happen. Somebody missed the boat somewhere, or for whatever reason he looked at somebody the wrong way and he had heat. I don't know but man, this guy was and still is money." (03:50 - 04:25)

The former WWE writer believes Miro could be booked to defeat Roman Reigns

Vince Russo also spoke highly of Miro's talent, even stating that the Redeemer was a big enough star to stand up to Roman Reigns.

In the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo was asked about how he would book Miro if he returned to WWE. He had a simple answer.

"Why would I book him any differently than Cody Rhodes? Why wouldn't he be a star from day one? (...) It really depends on what you do at WrestleMania... When I look at Rusev, do I believe he could beat Roman Reigns? Yes I believe that. I do believe he could beat Roman Reigns. It really depends on where they are going, but I'd bring him in as an absolute star." (6:20 onwards)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

