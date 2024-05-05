Vince Russo comments on AEW Dynamite dropping below 700k viewers (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about the viewership decline of AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling has been suffering from huge viewership declines despite having some big matches and segments. The most recent Dynamite saw the return of Kenny Omega; however, the show barely crossed the 700k viewers mark which has been the average viewership for Dynamite for the past year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo addressed the decline despite AEW presenting matches like Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay.

"It's so sad because you just have people in denial. Bro I just did my bonus show for Patreon. Every single clip was the Sapps, the Meltzers the Hollywoods, and the Alverazs talking about Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay match... Bro, the next week the ratings were under 700k. Bro that's all you need to know. That tells the entire story right there and they're in such denial. They won't talk about that. They'll just talk about how great this match was and the next week, nobody cares." [From 03:56 to 05:00]

Check out the entire video below:

Vince Russo on AEW and Tony Khan taking shots at WWE

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took some major jabs at WWE, where he called the promotion an 'Evil Juggernaut' and 'Harvey Weinstein' of professional wrestling. Khan's comments once again created controversy among many veterans who called him out.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo advised AEW to not go after individual names like CM Punk and Triple H. He explained that doing this would not benefit or put over the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"They're (AEW) going after CM Punk, they're going after Triple H. Bro, if you're gonna go after the company because you wanna get their attention and you want them to acknowledge you, 'cause if they acknowledge you that puts you over, I get that. But you don't go after individuals in the company, bro. These are the things, bro, that Tony Khan just does not comprehend."

Check out the entire video below:

WWE has kept quiet when it comes to taking direct shots at All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to fire back at Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.