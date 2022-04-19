"Are you guys out of your fricking mind?" - Wrestling legend slams Bryan Danielson's recent AEW match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently slammed Bryan Danielson's match against Trent Beretta from the April 8th edition of AEW Rampage.

The American Dragon and Best Friends member opened the show with a riveting and back-and-forth contest, where the former emerged victorious. Speaking on the latest episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his reservations about the match.

He explained that even though the announcers pointed out how both men underwent neck surgery in the past, they still performed several high-risk moves.

The former WWE writer added that he was furious to see Bryan Danielson and Trent Beretta drop each on their heads multiple times, considering how much they suffered from injuries.

"I was watching a match the other day; I could not believe it. I know Bryan Danielson has a neck injury; it's history. So there you see him with Trent Beretta, and the announcers say that even Beretta had neck surgery. So now we have two guys into the ring who have got neck surgeries. Dude, they must have thrown each on their heads ten times, and I was literally like, 'Are you guys literally out of your fricking mind?' You both had neck injuries, and you take bumps on your head, your neck, the ring apron. Oh my god, bro! That was unbelievable, man," said Russo (42:51 - 43:57)

Check out the full video below:

Mark Henry thinks Bryan Danielson is one of AEW's best

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mark Henry recently lavished praise on Bryan Danielson, saying he had a "brilliant mind."

The World's Strongest Man also lauded The American Dragon for being exceptional in the ring, explaining that he rarely did things that won't make any logical or narrative sense.

"He is a brilliant mind. Everything he does makes sense and he does not waste his time with stuff that does not make sense." said Mark Henry

Since the beginning of his career, Danielson has had an intensely physical in-ring style that he had to tone down during his WWE tenure. However, since joining AEW, he has reverted to his technical wrestling style.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of Bryan Danielson's match against Trent Beretta? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava