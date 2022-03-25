"I'm not that guy" - Vince Russo denies allegations that he made AEW stars get a haircut

Vince Russo recently cleared the air about rumors of him asking AEW stars Young Bucks to get a haircut during their time in TNA, aka IMPACT Wrestling.

For those unaware, back in 2009-2011, Nick and Matt Jackson were a part of TNA, going by the ring name Generation Me. At the same time, Russo was also a part of the promotion, first as the Head of Creative and later as a contributing writer.

His time at TNA was not without controversy, with one rumor suggesting that he asked The Young Bucks to get a haircut. However, Vince Russo has now denied the allegation by taking to Twitter a few minutes back.

The former WWE writer also added that he's aware of who asked Matt and Nick Jackson to get a haircut, but didn't reveal the name.

Check out his tweet below:

"For the record-I NEVER told ANYONE to tell the Bucks to Cut their Hair at TNA. That's Wrestling Control BULL S*** and I'm not that guy. I have a good idea who told them that because THEY wanted them to cut their hair-not me. Yet another FALSE Vince Russo Tale," tweeted Vince Russo.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso For the record-I NEVER told ANYONE to tell the Bucks to Cut their Hair at TNA. That's Wrestling Control BULL S*** and I'm not that guy. I have a good idea who told them that because THEY wanted them to cut their hair-not me. Yet another FALSE Vince Russo Tale. For the record-I NEVER told ANYONE to tell the Bucks to Cut their Hair at TNA. That's Wrestling Control BULL S*** and I'm not that guy. I have a good idea who told them that because THEY wanted them to cut their hair-not me. Yet another FALSE Vince Russo Tale.

Vince Russo is one of AEW's most vocal critics

Despite being away from the business for quite some time, Russo doesn't hesitate to share his honest opinions about the industry's current landscape.

The former WWE writer has extensively spoken about All Elite Wrestling and where the company has gone wrong in recent months.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso I might be done with @AEW Rampage already. What a massive, massive waste of my time. Kicking a few other ideas around. I might be done with @AEW Rampage already. What a massive, massive waste of my time. Kicking a few other ideas around.

Vince Russo recently slammed Tony Khan for AEW's ratings, saying that the company was doing just half of what TNA did back in the day when he was at the helm of affairs. He pointed out that while All Elite Wrestling had their show on a major network like TNT, TNA was on a relatively minor network like Spike.

What do you make of Vince Russo's latest tweet? Do you agree with his criticisms of AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava