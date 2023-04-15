Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes AEW is a much more attractive prospect than WWE for some wrestlers due to a few key reasons.

While the Stamford-based promotion has established itself as the biggest pro-wrestling brand today, AEW has also put up a great fight to become recognizable. Tony Khan has put in a lot of effort to make his promotion a reliable competitor over the last few years.

Several WWE stars have also jumped ship to AEW in the past. Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo explained how Tony Khan's company is sometimes a better option for creative stars.

"Maybe some things are better on that side... Number 1, the schedule. The schedule is probably better. They don't have to work as much as they had to work in WWE because they don't have the same schedule. So that probably means more time home with your family. That's a good thing. Bro, I'm sure that they are probably getting the same, if not more, than the WWE. So that's a positive. I would find... If you are a creative animal, an outside-of-box creative animal, all the money in the world and the all the off-time in the world is not going to feed that creative need." [7:10 to 8:20]

Check out the entire video down below:

The WWE veteran also talked about Jon Moxley's comments about AEW

While Russo seemed appreciative of the creative freedom in AEW, he has slammed Jon Moxley for speaking his mind.

The Purveyor of Violence had previously criticized the backstage drama in AEW with a few heated comments. These comments did not sit well with Vince Russo, who claimed that Moxley would not have dared to do this in Vince McMahon's company.

Russo also stated that Tony Khan's lack of leadership was a major reason for the roster being too reckless with their words, citing Moxley's comments as an example.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️



Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… You guys know how Kanye West deliberately stirs up drama every time he's dropping a new album or promoting something he owns?Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You guys know how Kanye West deliberately stirs up drama every time he's dropping a new album or promoting something he owns? Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jDlkDhk0t2

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will address The BCC member's tirade in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the first half, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes