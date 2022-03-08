"I think that hurts as a babyface"- Vince Russo explains why former WWE Superstar's character failed in AEW (Exclusive)  

Cody Rhodes was one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling before he left AEW last month, a promotion he helped build.

During his last two years with the company, The American Nightmare had difficulty getting his babyface character over with the audience.

Despite being an Executive Vice President and one of the instrumental figures in AEW's quick success, fans grew tired of his character towards the tail end of his run. The 36-year-old was heavily booed throughout his recent feuds with stars like Malakai Black, Andrade, and Sammy Guevara.

In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer quoted Bruce Prichard's belief that perception is everything in the wrestling business. Russo added that Cody Rhodes' corporate persona represented a moneyed lifestyle that didn't sit well with fans:

"It was Bruce Prichard who told me this, two days on the job. Bruce Pritchard told me in the wrestling business, perception is everything," said Russo. "Bro, when Cody came out with the suit, bro, he represented money. Look at your fans. Bro, they don’t represent money!" (13:02)

Vince Russo further shared his belief that Cody Rhodes' character was in total contrast to what the babyface should be portraying onscreen:

"Bro, when you talk about the AEW crowd, and all of a sudden a guy comes out in a suit, that's power, that's money, that's my boss, that's the man. I think that hurts as a babyface." (14:00)

You can check out the entire Writing with Russo show below:

Although Cody wasn't a fan-favorite character, he yielded massive success in AEW. The American Nightmare held the TNT Championship for a record three times, a title which will now be synonymous with his name.

Cody Rhodes' pro wrestling future after AEW is up in the air

Since leaving All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Cody Rhodes potentially returning to WWE have become the talk of the wrestling world.

However, if Dave Meltzer's recent report is any indication, that no longer seems to be in the cards. The wrestling journalist said there's been a definite change in Cody's WWE status.

Other insider information from RSN has suggested that the former EVP was listed in the internal documents for WrestleMania 38. With The Show of the Shows right around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes returns to WWE for the first time since 2016.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video)

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo? Yes No 2 votes so far