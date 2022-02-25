"You have people waiting for you to say the wrong thing"- Wrestling veteran on why Jeff Hardy is happy after WWE exit (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Jeff Hardy might be pretty relieved after being released by WWE last year. He could now express himself freely without having to worry about any repercussions.

The Charismatic Enigma's WWE release became a point of widespread discussions about his future. Though Jeff is still under a non-compete clause expiring on March 9th, fans are already discussing his move to AEW, which he seemingly confirmed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo explained that when one is under WWE's umbrella, they must be cautious about what they say in public.

Russo pointed out that since he's is not in WWE anymore, Jeff must be feeling relieved about his newfound freedom.

"When you're in the WWE as a talent, you gotta be careful about everything you say, man. You have people waiting for you to say the wrong thing. Once you've gone bro, once you have the got the freedom, bro, especially a guy like Jeff Hardy, and now he's like, I can say whatever I want to say and not have to worry about the political ramifications, bro, it's such a freeing experience," said Vince Russo. (22:50 - 24:20)

When could Jeff Hardy debut in AEW?

As mentioned above, post-March 9th, the former WWE Champion would become technically free to show up wherever he wants to.

All signs point to Jeff Hardy joining AEW, and a feud featuring The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks seems like the logical direction.

In this week's episode of Being The Elite, Nick and Matt Jackson took a major shot at Jeff Hardy when they asked his brother, Matt, to get tested for drugs.

The Hardy Family Office chief was understandably angry with the former AEW Tag Team Champions for their actions. It'll be interesting to see if Jeff soon shows up to join forces with Matt and exact revenge from The Young Bucks.

