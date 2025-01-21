Vince Russo imagines shocking AEW name being the #30 Royal Rumble entrant: "You would hear me pop" [Exclusive]

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting matches in professional wrestling. Former head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the out-of-the-box prospect of AEW CEO Tony Khan being the 30th entrant in the bout.

Indianapolis, Indiana, will host the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The stacked field of the Men's Rumble match includes John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, CM Punk, and more. Some former AEW stars like Penta and Andrade could be a part of the contest too. However, their participation hasn't been confirmed.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo imagined Tony Khan entering the Royal Rumble match at number 30. He believed that Khan would enter the bout if he got the opportunity. Russo further asked his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, whether the AEW President would accept a potential offer to compete in the 30-man contest.

"Bro, can you imagine coming down the aisle at the Royal Rumble? Indianapolis, bro. Number 30, the last man, just when you thought it was all over. Tony Khan, bro. Can you imagine, bro? You would hear me pop, Chris, from freaking Colorado. You would hear me pop, bro. Bro, let me ask you another hypothetical question, okay? I'm being dead serious now. If Tony Khan were actually asked to be the 30 man in the Royal Rumble, what should he say? Yes. What do you think? I think he should say yes, but Chris, you think he would say yes?" [00:48 - 2:30]

Vince Russo calls Tony Khan the most entertaining thing in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan tries his best to stay away from All Elite Wrestling television. However, he still makes headlines because of his statements at media scrums. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made some interesting comments regarding Khan's appearances.

On a previous episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said Tony Khan was the only entertaining thing about All Elite Wrestling. He called Khan's appearances at media scrums, "great content."

"As an absolute shoot, I thank him every single show. I swear, I am not lying to you man, as far as AEW is concerned to me, Tony Khan is the only entertaining thing about that company. Like, honestly, the scrums and his interviews and the things that he says, the hugs. I find that great, great, great content. And I am being dead serious."

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for fans as All Elite Wrestling prepares to present Grand Slam: Australia.

