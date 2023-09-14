Vince Russo reacts to real AEW All In attendance numbers; defends promotion's achievement

AEW All In's official attendance numbers recently surfaced online and were substantially lower than the promotion reported. In light of this, Vince Russo addressed the criticism surrounding the event.

AEW initially claimed that All In hosted over 80,000 fans, but according to the UK government, the reported number was nearly 9000 more than the actual figure. Hence, many have lambasted the Tony Khan-led promotion for reporting inaccurate attendance statistics.

Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter and urged fans to take dirt sheet reports with a grain of salt.

"ALL IN inaccurate numbers being reported by both Tony Kahn and the rest of the Wrestling "Journalist"/Marks should be a surprise to NO ONE. The Dirt Sheet inaccuracies in "reporting" are a daily occurrence. Don't believe me---just listen to "Castrating the Marks." @JeffLane22 and myself present the proof EVERY WEEK."

In the same post, Russo defended All Elite Wrestling, claiming All In was a massive success regardless of the attendance figure.

"But, to now try and categorize "only" 70K fans in attendance a FAILURE is absolutely INSANE. It's not. It's a HUGE Success for @AEW. These Mark/Hacks just live and die on breaking a story "FIRST," with many times being made to look stupid only days later. That's not "Journalism" that's clickbait fodder."

WWE veteran Al Snow believes the AEW roster doesn't respect Tony Khan

All In's actual attendance figure is not the only issue the Tony Khan-led company has dealt with in recent months. Reports of internal conflict among talents have also been a significant cause of concern.

Speaking to Forbes, Al Snow explained why CM Punk's recent backstage scuffle with Jack Perry made him believe that Tony Khan is not respected in the locker room.

"I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations — they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance — we’ve had those types of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected." (H/T: Forbes)

Vince Russo previously speculated that all the internal leaks harm the Jacksonville-based promotion more than they realize. What do you think about Russo's take? Let us know in the comments section below.