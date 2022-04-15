"It's overkill, man" – Former WWE writer Vince Russo slams AEW for having too many factions (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently slammed AEW, saying having too many factions isn't helpful.

AEW's roster has been steadily expanding since its inception. From seasoned veterans like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to homegrown stars like Hangman Adam Page, AEW President Tony Khan has assembled one of the best rosters in the wrestling industry.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bro Show, Vince said everybody in AEW is in a group of four or five people. Sharing his opinion, he said many such factions are overkill:

"Everybody is in a group, everybody. Like everybody is in a group of 4 or 5 people. To get these people to work, bro, it's too much bro. You might've had DX and The Nation, bro you didn't have 10 factions. Everybody is in a faction. It's, bro, way too much. It's overkill, man. My opinion, my opinion bruv." (from 19:32 to 20:07)

Vince Russo talked about how this will lead to problems in AEW

While talking about factions in AEW, Vince Russo said every match has multiple people at ringside. Speaking from a casual fan's perspective, Vince shared his concern about the referee allowing so many people at ringside:

"Then that leads to problems because now all of a sudden everybody is in a faction. So now all of a sudden there's a match, and there's 10 people ringside. And I get it if I am a casual fan I am watching this and I am, like, why is the referee allowing 10 people ringside? So now there are 10 people ringside, there's a lot of people out there, everything turns into a big shmoos, bro it's too much, nothing is special." (from 20:45 to 21:20)

CrayzCM @CmCrayz 75% of what bothers me about AEW is: I’m actually a big fan of a lot of people on the roster, but I never get to see them on TV. 75% of what bothers me about AEW is: I’m actually a big fan of a lot of people on the roster, but I never get to see them on TV.

Tony Khan may need to address the concerns raised by Vince Russo in the future. For now, AEW has everything going for them with a dedicated fanbase.

