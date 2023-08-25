Vince Russo slams Tony Khan for releasing a statement on social media following AEW Fight for the Fallen (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has slammed Tony Khan for releasing a statement following the recent series of AEW Fight for the Fallen specials.

Fight for the Fallen is All Elite Wrestling's annual event cycle where all of the proceeds from the events are donated to charity. In the past, the company has given money to victims of domestic violence, ocean-life charities and COVID-19 research programs.

The proceeds from the 2023 events went to food banks in Maui to help people affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. Following the events, Tony Khan announced that the company had raised over $100,000 for the food banks, which included the sponsorship money they got from partnering with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game.

This rubbed Vince Russo the wrong way, who, on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws" stated that, according to the Bible, if you do something good, you shouldn't brag about it.

"What does the good book say? The good book says when you do something charitable, you tell nobody. If you announce it, then that's why you did it. Bro, it states it right in the Bible. When you do a good deed or give a cause money or people money, and you help people out, you say nothing. But when you make it public... okay bro, well, enough said."

Tony Khan has added another big title match to AEW All In

The Fight for the Fallen editions of Dynamite, Collision and Rampage all played a key part in building to the big All In show on August 27th, an event that Tony Khan recently made a whole lot bigger.

On the most recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that Jack Perry will be defending his FTW Championship against the man he defeated to become champion, Hook.

Perry has made it his mission to bury the title and its legacy, much to the disgust of the title's creator, Taz, who is also Hook's father. Perry has already defended it against Rob Van Dam, but with the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil back in the fold, he might need to get his working boots on at Wembley.

