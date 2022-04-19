"Is this guy like that much in denial?" - Former WWE personality on Tony Khan's controversial anti-AEW bots statement [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned AEW President Tony Khan's mindset toward the wrestling business.

The company's head honcho recently sparked massive controversy via a long Twitter thread, where he stated that AEW trolls are merely an army of bots funded by an anonymous party.

Mr. Khan provided these revelations through an independent study, which he personally paid for. The owner's statement led to plenty of criticism, with fans and wrestlers from other promotions poking fun at him.

Adam Scherr (f.k.a. Braun Strowman) was the most recent persona to take a shot at Tony Khan, calling the ROH owner a "mark."

Speaking with Chris Featherstone on the Writing With Russo podcast, Vince Russo asserted that Mr. Khan is in denial of accepting the anti-AEW community:

"Like, seriously man? I mean, is this guy like that much in denial? Bro, This is weird to me," Vince Russo said. [7:40-7:50]

Vince Russo is unhappy with AEW Dynamite's ratings

Vince Russo also expressed his concern over the company's failure to increase its audience.

The former WWE head writer cited Dynamite's inconsistency in viewership to assert that Tony Khan is not making any attempts to improve it:

"You guys have to increase your audience and no attempts are being made to do that," Russo continued.Now you know bro, again it all goes back to he's [Tony Khan] a billionaire. If they lose money, it doesn't matter (...) I understand that bro, money isn't a factor here. But my gosh bro, you would still think that you want to increase the audience." (03:38)

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan will make a "huge" announcement. RSN reported that the company could be planning to hold a joint show for AEW and NJPW later this year.

