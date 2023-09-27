Vince Russo has a unique theory about the AEW All In Wembley attendance controversy (Exclusive)

The AEW All In ticket sales controversy has gripped the attention of the pro-wrestling community recently, owing to a noticeable flaw in the numbers. Vince Russo recently shared his take on the possible reason.

While Tony Khan previously announced that the official count for tickets sold was 81,035, reports of the number being incorrect surfaced later on. According to a turnstile examination conducted by the London government, the actual attendance was 72,265, almost nine thousand less than the previously touted figure.

As expected, this led to a huge outcry in the pro-wrestling community, with many fans bashing the Jacksonville-based promotion for the mistake. However, Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan may not be completely at fault for the oversight.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE veteran explained that scalpers may have purchased AEW All In tickets in bulk to sell them at higher prices later, but failed to do so in the end.

"I think here's what happened. The turnstile goverment count is solid bro, that's how they do it for concerts, for baseball games. That turnstile is giving you an accurate count of people that went through it. That is totally legit... I think it may be two things. I think Khan might have bought some tickets, obviously. But I think here's the big one. I think it was the scalpers. The scalpers bought a lot of tickets and could not sell them." [1:37 - 2:15]

Will Ospreay also commented on the unclear numbers for AEW All In Wembley

The fudged numbers may have affected Will Ospreay the most in a way, considering he had a commemorative tattoo done on his arm with the previous attendance figure.

Taking to social media, he shared his thoughts on the revelation, bemoaning his new AEW All In tattoo while laughing.

"Bruv, you cannot make this fucking shit up. I am currently in Japan. I’ve had no f***king sleep, I am tired. This is the worst f***king day of my life. Do you know how hard it was for me to get a tattoo? My mom f***king hates them, bruv. They announced it to everyone. They announced it as 81,000 people. I’ve got this f***king thing on my arm," said Ospreay.

Tony Khan has also announced that AEW All In will take place again next year in London. It remains to be seen how it will fare in 2024.

