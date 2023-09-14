"Let's hear the excuses" - WWE fans react as London government squashes AEW's All In claims

Reportedly, AEW All In broke WWE WrestleMania 32’s attendance record earlier this year, to make a statement. However, new reports now state that the numbers may be inflated, sending WWE fans into a frenzy.

WrestleMania 32 previously was the largest paid-attendance wrestling event in history, as 80,709 fans bought tickets for the event. Tony Khan and his company tried to prove themselves to the world, by hosting All In in London, where over 81,000 fans reportedly bought tickets for the event.

AEW stars and fans continued to boast about the record everywhere, as WWE fans looked for ways to prove that the Stamford-based wrestling promotion was better. They seem to have found the perfect angle to get back at the rival promotion now.

A recent report states that according to the local Government, the number of fans registered entering the Wembley Stadium through the turnstiles for All In was 72,265. This sent WWE fans into a frenzy, as they took to social media to react to the news and call out their counterparts.

There could be several reasons why the figures given by the London government are different from those claimed by AEW. Many fans may not have gone through the turnstiles to enter the stadium, rather, they simply could have had their tickets scanned manually (as reported by a few fans).

However, the report will certainly haunt Tony Khan and many of his stars. It will give his rival promotion a talking point to work on.

WWE legend Edge could be heading to AEW soon

While AEW is still very young, it has managed to pull some big names from its rival promotion over the past few years. Fans have seen Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage perform on the promotion for some time.

Another top name could jump ship soon, to do something different in the twilight of his career. That star is none other than Edge.

Earlier, it was reported that the 11-time World Champion was removed from WWE's internal roster. However, new reports state that he has been re-added to the roster, but not as an active member.

Many fans and critics believe that Edge may be heading out of the company to work in the new promotion for some time, before finally hanging up his boots. It would be good to see him have one last run with Christian by his side.

Do you think AEW overstated the attendance numbers for All In? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.