Vince Russo wants former WWE Champion to do a shoot promo upon potential AEW return (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has some suggestions on how to book a major AEW star who is rumored to return to action this year.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. Punk has been away from the squared circle since the infamous All Out media scrum last year. However, recent reports suggest that he is headed back to AEW soon. This has led to speculation about how The Second City Saint will be booked upon his return.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer proposed a straightforward approach for the returning superstar.

"First of all, don't kayfabe yourself. Yes, you are advertising it for a couple of weeks on Dynamite, without question. 'There is not much we can say right now. All we could say is Punk is returning to the company. He is going to have a microphone on such-and-such a date.' I would build that for at least three weeks alone. I would do the Y2J countdown, I'd do the whole nine yards and basically, bro, let Punk come in and let him have carte blanche. I'd say shoot one billion percent with this promo and let's see where the chips fall. That's the deal... Once I hear that promo and I hear what he has to say, that will more or less lay out the story and where we are gonna go with it. But I need that to happen organically first." [6:23 to 7:32]

Dutch Mantell also commented on the former WWE Champion's reported return to AEW

While CM Punk had an unsavory last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Dutch Mantell believes that he will still have the final say in terms of his booking if he returns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran stated:

“Well, whether it works or not, you just said it, money is the king. And if anybody wants to work with Punk, they can come in and work and if they don’t, he’ll just say get ‘em out of here... He’ll have final say in that show… I think Tony Khan can tell the rest of them to hit the bricks."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Second City Saint.

